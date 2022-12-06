Business leaders have joined Parkrun and Marine Rescue in writing a letter to Port Macquarie-Hastings Council in support of the southern breakwall upgrade.
A copy of the letter was sent to the Port News, just days before the planned December 10 rally by "Save Our Breakwall" - the group opposed to the upgrade.
The letter's signatories are Business Port Macquarie, Business NSW, Marine Rescue Port Macquarie, Port Macquarie Parkrun and Birdon Marine.
It is reproduced in full, below:
We take this opportunity to extend our support for the proposed Port Macquarie Southern Breakwall Upgrade Project, to be completed in 2023 and fully funded by the NSW Government. We believe this is a crucial project for the region in both maintaining a critical maritime asset and will improve the public amenity of the Breakwall for both locals and tourists, support increased economic activity and add to community health and well-being.
The Port Macquarie Southern Breakwall is an iconic and loved treasure for the community; this is in addition to its primary purpose as a critical maritime asset that maintains a navigable entrance to the Hastings River for commercial and recreational purposes.
We have heard the community's feedback and concern over this work and believe these issues have all been addressed by the response of the Oepartment of Transport. In particular we note:
We commend the State Government and the Council for the development of this project and look forward to it proceeding in 2023.
