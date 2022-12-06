Port Macquarie News

Port Macquarie business leaders deliver letter to council supporting breakwall upgrade

By Sue Stephenson
Updated December 7 2022 - 1:26am, first published December 6 2022 - 5:30pm
A letter from business leaders. Picture by Ruby Pascoe

Business leaders have joined Parkrun and Marine Rescue in writing a letter to Port Macquarie-Hastings Council in support of the southern breakwall upgrade.

