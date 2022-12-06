Removal of trees - The 29 trees to be removed are all in the age range of approximately 25- 30 years, and only 18 of them are pines. The 29 trees slated for removal will be replaced by over 43 mature trees and around 6,000 additional native groundcover plants and grasses which will enhance the useability and amenity of the area.

Impact on waves and surfing - independent experts have certified that there will be no impact from the works on the hydrodynamics (waves, tides, currents) at the breakwall head relative to that which has existed since the 2014 remediation works were carried out.

Memorial rocks - it is noted that these are in a public place and were never meant to be permanent and we are satisfied that all that can be done to preserve their memory will be done.

Fishing - while there will be some short-term impact during construction, fishers will be able to enjoy an enhanced fishing experience in the future from the improved amenity of a wider path.