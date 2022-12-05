They went for the natural look, but Port Macquarie-Hastings Council has been forced to go back to its trusty artificial Christmas tree.
The lighting of the pine tree at the end of Horton Street was meant to be a highlight of the town's Christmas Fair on December 2, but it left the crowd as deflated as the colourless plastic baubles hanging from its branches.
Almost as quickly as the lights went on, social media started going off.
One person commented "why can't I stop laughing?" while another said, "seriously council needs to fix this, Santa won't like to be seeing this when he comes through".
"It was pretty disappointing to be honest and it's a very sad Christmas tree," another comment read.
And from those familiar with the main street and Town Green: "this is what happens when you put the tree next to the pub."
Well, council has heard the feedback loud and clear, with Mayor Peta Pinson confirming on Monday afternoon that a second tree will be installed to keep the festive cheer in full swing.
"In our efforts to deliver something a little different this year by decorating our natural pine tree, the weather worked against us," she said, in reference to last week's hail storm.
"At the all-important lighting ceremony on Friday, we all discovered at the same time that a number of lights had moved or failed to turn on as result of the bad weather, and we were sad to see our inflatable baubles had deflated - much like our spirits when the tree was lit."
Cr Pinson said council has read and heard the community's feedback and has taken it on board.
"It was a set-back in an otherwise successful night, and we're now working hard to provide an alternate solution in the coming days," she said.
"Fingers crossed that our original outdoor tree will be installed and working for everyone's enjoyment well before Christmas."
Cr Pinson has also thanked the community for attending the Christmas Fair.
"The atmosphere on the night was great, and I was so thankful to the hardworking council staff and contractors who went to great lengths in putting this free festive event on for the enjoyment of everyone," she said.
"I personally had a wonderful time and I know many others did too. The restaurants were full, children were smiling, and families were feeling the festive cheer.
"Again, I am so thankful to the community for coming and celebrating."
