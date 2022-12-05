Port Macquarie News

Port Macquarie golfers take on The Longest Day Golf Challenge to raise money for the Cancer Council

Mardi Borg
Updated December 5 2022 - 11:11pm, first published 1:30pm
Mitch Sibthorpe, Matt Lill, Dean Castiglioni and Paul Novak took part in the The Longest Day, playing 72 holes of golf in a day to raise money for the Cancer Council. Picture by Mardi Borg

A group of Port Macquarie golfers are on a mission today (December 5) to play 72 holes of golf to raise thousands of dollars for the Cancer Council.

