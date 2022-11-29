Bodyboarding legend and Save our Breakwall campaigner Damian King has captured underwater video footage of the Port Macquarie breakwall.
A coastal engineer with 52 years' experience will now review the underwater footage and undertake an on-site breakwall assessment for the Save our Breakwall campaign.
The campaign is in response to a $5 million state government project to rebuild 600 metres of the breakwall, undertake maintenance to the breakwall head and install a five metre-wide path.
Mr King said he understood breakwall structures needed maintenance but he didn't believe the Port Macquarie breakwall needed to be reconstructed.
"We are all in favour of widening the footpath but that can be done with a boardwalk going around the trees and preserving the breakwall," he said.
A peaceful protest on Saturday, December 10 will feature guest speakers including mayor Peta Pinson, Damien King and people who have painted memorial rocks. The event starts at 2pm at Breakwall HQ.
Mr King said a petition in protest of the state government plan attracted more than 2000 signatures in three days.
Transport for NSW recently released the community's response to the planned upgrade with 525 submissions received.
The main issues raised were the proposed tree removal, the shared pathway and its widening, potential impacts on waves and surfing, artwork and memorial rocks, and potential impacts on fishing.
Transport for NSW changed some aspects of the breakwall upgrade proposal as a result of the community feedback.
Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams said the breakwall had served its maritime purpose and the wider community well since 1939.
"However, after 83 years it is now in need of major maintenance and the $5 million commitment by the NSW government in November 2020 will increase the life of the breakwall, improve maritime accessibility and safety for vessel users of the Hastings River, improve community access and pedestrian safety and use of the breakwall," she said.
Mrs Williams encouraged residents seeking more information about the proposed works to visit the Transport for NSW website or email her at portmacquarie@parliament.nsw.gov.au
The breakwall upgrade submissions report cites the project's benefits as increased life of the breakwall, improved maritime accessibility and vessel safety, improved community access, and improved pedestrian safety and accessibility.
Six Norfolk Island pines, 12 Cook Island pines and 11 casuarinas are proposed for the chop as part of the breakwall project.
Some 43 mature pine trees and 6000 native shrubs and groundcovers will be planted to offset the tree removal.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council has also taken a stance on the breakwall project.
The elected body voted seven to two in November to request the state government undertake a thorough independent review of the community engagement process and engineering and arborist reports.
The council requested its CEO write to Premier Dominic Perrottet, advising of the council's "significant concerns" in relation to the project.
The breakwall work is planned to start after the Ironman event to be held in early May 2023.
