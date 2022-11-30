Port Macquarie News

A construction milestone and a look at what's next for Port Macquarie's Guulabaa tourism precinct

By Newsroom
November 30 2022 - 3:00pm
A concept design of the Deck Hub planned for Guulabaa. Picture supplied by Leslie Williams MP

Port Macquarie's "Place of Koala", Guulabaa, has been packing in the crowds since it opened in September, now updated plans for a key piece of infrastructure have been unveiled.

