Port Macquarie's "Place of Koala", Guulabaa, has been packing in the crowds since it opened in September, now updated plans for a key piece of infrastructure have been unveiled.
They are the second stage architectural drawings for the Deck Hub, which will be run by the Bunyah Local Aboriginal Land Council (LALC).
The hub design includes the Bunyah Café and Art Gallery, cultural tours and stage performances in the outdoor amphitheatre.
The drawings were released on Tuesday November 24, during the unveiling of a plaque marking construction milestones at the Cowarra State Forest site.
Wildnets and Hello Koalas are already operating in the tourism precinct with Port Macquarie Koala Hospital and the Bunyah LALC to soon begin work on their facilities.
Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams, who unveiled the plaque, announced that the land council will receive $250,000 for this next stage.
"Our area has been very successful in being awarded funding under the NSW Government's Creative Capital program," Mrs Williams said.
CEO of Bunyah LALC Amos Donovan said "this funding helps our vision for economic growth and training for our people in the community."
Kathy Lyons, Senior Manager Forest Stewardship, said the Forestry Corporation of NSW has already seen large numbers of visitors since Guulabaa opened to the public.
"And we can't wait to see the facilities completed over the coming year," she said.
Perimeter fencing and walking trails within Guulabaa are also underway.
They will help protect fauna within the precinct, while the walking trails are free to use.
