3.35PM: Port Macquarie Makos' women's masters are the 2022 NSW Senior State Cup champions following a 4-3 win over Sharks Touch Football Club in the grand final.
The news wasn't so fortunate for the Makos' other two teams with the mixed open's outclassed by Wollongong while the senior mixed went down in a heartbreaking drop-off to Newcastle City.
The Makos' women's masters' victory capped off an undefeated campaign where they won six matches from six attempts.
12.15PM: Port Macquarie will aim for three NSW Senior State Cup titles in Port Macquarie this afternoon (December 4).
The association's mixed seniors, women's 40s and mixed open teams will all battle it out in their respective grand finals of the 2022 event.
The mixed opens progressed after a 9-7 win over Hills Hornets while the women's seniors defeated Maitland and the Makos' senior mixed defeated Beresfield.
The Makos' mixed open team will aim to go one step further than 2020 when they were beaten by Easts Roosters.
Standing in their way are Wollongong - the team they defeated in the Country Championship final at Tuggerah.
Port Macquarie led 4-0 early after an impressive opening 10 minutes that set up the victory.
Captain Brent Nixon said they were more composed than they were in the elimination final win over Macksville.
"One to go, this is the big one now - the country champs rematch," he said.
Nixon said the key to one more win came in defence.
"We've got to stop their roll because they're really lethal. They're older, but they've still got the legs so we need to play our type of game," he said.
Port Macquarie has never won a mixed open A division Senior State cup title before.
"They've been there a few times so hopefully we can change that around," Nixon said.
The match starts at 2.25pm at Regional Stadium.
11.05AM: A luckless Port Macquarie Makos are out of the NSW Senior State Cup mixed masters division after a controversial 4-2 elimination final loss to Taren Point.
The Makos had four tries disallowed while the Pointers were awarded a dubious try decision themselves in their two-try victory.
Makos captain Deon Glassie, however, refused to blame the officials for the defeat.
"That's the referees' interpretation of the game I guess and there's nothing that we can do because if we didn't have referees we wouldn't have a game," he said.
"I think we're mature enough and old enough to take it on the chin and cop the loss as it is."
Glassie acknowledged the Makos were only "thrown together a few weeks ago", but probably fell short of their own expectations.
"We should have earned a spot in the GF, but that's sport for you," he said.
"Unfortunately there has to be a loser and today wasn't our day and we were those guys."
10.05AM: Port Macquarie are into the NSW Senior State Cup mixed open semi-finals after a hard-fought 5-4 win over Macksville on Sunday morning (December 4).
The Makos scored the first and last tries, but had to dig deep after they trailed 2-1 and 3-2 midway through the match.
Shelby Grainger scored the match-winning try with about two minutes to go after a brilliant 20-metre cut-out pass from captain Brent Nixon.
"Definitely did it the hard way. We should have won our last [pool] game against Wollongong to make it easier on ourselves," Nixon said.
"Two more to go; we've got the semi-final and then hopefully the grand final after that."
Port Macquarie will take on Hills Hornets at 11.30am on December 4.
Meanwhile, Port Macquarie's men's open B division side were eliminated from the bowl competition after a 2-1 drop-off loss to Ballina.
EARLIER: Port Macquarie will have four of their six teams in action when the NSW Senior State Cup taps off this morning (December 4).
Only the association's women's 20s and men's open B division sides did not progress out of their pool stages.
The mixed open, senior mixed and women's 40s and mixed masters are expected to go deep into the carnival and could feature in their respective grand finals which start from 10.55am.
We will have updates throughout the day as they come to hand.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.