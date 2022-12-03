Port Macquarie News
Updated

Port Macquarie Touch Association with four of six teams in action on NSW Senior State Cup finals day

By Paul Jobber
Updated December 4 2022 - 4:39pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

3.35PM: Port Macquarie Makos' women's masters are the 2022 NSW Senior State Cup champions following a 4-3 win over Sharks Touch Football Club in the grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.