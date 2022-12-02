Port Macquarie News
Gallery: hail storm to blame for Christmas tree's not so spectacular light show but kids had fun nonetheless

By Lisa Tisdell and Sue Stephenson
Updated December 3 2022 - 9:27pm, first published 10:00am
Not quite the look we expected. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

Port Macquarie's Christmas Fair wasn't quite as spectacular as council hoped with the anticipated oohs and ahhs replaced by "hah-hah" at the lighting of the tree.

