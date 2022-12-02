"On track to have a great weekend of touch football."
That's how NSW Touch Association general manager Dean Russell summed up the start of the senior State Cup at Tuffins Lane in Port Macquarie on Friday, December 2.
When the rain clouds closed in, memories of the disruptions and cancellations that have plagued previous Cups couldn't help but surface.
But Russell said the morning's light rain was not a bad thing.
"The ground conditions are pretty good, the little bit of rain we have had has helped freshen them up," he said.
"They're in really good nick because they have had so much water and they haven't been played on too much.
Port Macquarie is packed.
Thousands of players and families from teams across the state have booked out accommodation and filled restaurants, coffee shops and pubs.
"It's been a great day so far," Russell said. "It's good to get people back out and playing after a horror year right across the state, with weather conditions and so on.
"There's a real excitement from our community to get back out and playing again, so that's really great to see."
More rain is predicted on Saturday, December 3, but is not likely to be enough to put pressure on the much-discussed drainage at Tuffins Lane.
"There's meant to be a little bit of rain in the morning but nothing torrential or heavy and Sunday looks pretty clear."
Port Macquarie is fielding teams in the Women's 20s, Mixed Open A, Women's Masters, Senior Mixed and Men's Open B divisions.
