Port Macquarie News

Tahney Luck shoots for inaugural NSW Senior State Cup success for Port Macquarie Makos

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
November 30 2022 - 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Theo Garland, Bec Howard, Tahney Luck, Brooke Meyers, Ellie Ryan and Colleen Nosworthy. Picture by Paul Jobber

It will go down as one of the best-ever NSW Senior State Cup mixed open grand finals, but one which ultimately saw Tahney Luck and Port Macquarie again fall short of tournament success.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.