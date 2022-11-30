It will go down as one of the best-ever NSW Senior State Cup mixed open grand finals, but one which ultimately saw Tahney Luck and Port Macquarie again fall short of tournament success.
The Makos went without 30 seconds of victory the last time Luck pulled on a Makos singlet in the mixed open division in 2019 during a heartbreaking 5-4 loss to Eastern Suburbs.
In the last eight years she's been in a number of quarter-finals and semi-finals, but hopes 2022 will be the year she claims her first grand final win with Port Macquarie.
"It's definitely motivation this time around because we've fallen just short every time," she said.
"We've been trying for a very long time to win this mixed open division and we've come so close so it's a good opportunity again with no rain and COVID around."
Port Macquarie head into the weekend hoping to build on a 10-9 win over Wollongong in the Country Championships final at Tuggerah on October 16.
The southern side are likely to again be one of the sides who will stand between the Makos and their quest for glory.
"[State Cup] is definitely a massive step-up from Country Champs," Luck said.
"But I think with the speed and agility of our players and the coaching we have had from David Stone and Brent Nixon, it's definitely achievable."
Hills Hornets will also challenge the Wolves and Makos for success at the pointy end of the tournament.
"Wollongong have got a few of the older heads as well as some very experienced Australian men's and women's players so they will be very hard to beat," Luck said.
"Then you've got Hills [Hornets] with Manu Wakely and Scotty Prince in that side so they will be very hard to beat as well."
Luck admitted Port Macquarie's success on the Central Coast did come as a bit of a surprise although they were starting to "gel really well together" as a team.
How the Makos navigate their way through day one and two of this year's three-day tournament will be integral to their finishing position.
"Sunday is a test from where you've got to because you've got to stay in the grind on Friday and Saturday and you can't drop any games," Luck said.
"You need to be finishing top of the pool to make it better for yourself coming into finals."
After last year's tournament was postponed and then cancelled due to rain, there is a lot of excitement around the association about the return of touch football to Port Macquarie.
"It's good to bring the event back to Port and the town loves it," Luck said.
"I know it gets busy, but everyone loves to come out and watch because you've got the best in the state playing here.
"It's good for all the community to see such a high level of touch football played in a regional area."
Meanwhile, the Makos will also be represented by five other teams - with the women's 20s, mixed masters, women's 40s, senior mixed and men's open B divisions all to play over the weekend.
