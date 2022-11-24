Port Macquarie-Hastings Council is one of seven council's to receive funding to address the growing issue of illegal graffiti.
The $90,000 grant from the NSW Government will be used in four projects as part of the Mural Art Program.
"Projects like the Mural Art Program add to the local environment in a way that the community can enjoy creating opportunities to bring people together and boost the local economy," Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams said.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Mayor Peta Pinson has welcomed the $90,000 investment, which will be put towards deterring offenders and improving public spaces.
"This generous grant will be put towards our Mural Art Program, which will see four murals developed in three townships in a bid to deter offenders and improve our streetscapes," she said.
Cr Pinson said the program will be unveiled in consultation with council's Graffiti Stakeholder Group, schools, artists and other members of our community.
"This is so we can achieve our shared goal of beautifying the region and reducing the social, environmental and economic impacts of graffiti vandalism," she said.
Attorney General Mark Speakman said the Graffiti Management Program was set up to fund the removal of unwanted graffiti and the activation of areas with street art.
"We know that revitalising unused spaces increases perceived public safety, creates community pride and lowers the incidence of crime such as graffiti. However, a 'one-size fits all' approach isn't always the best response," Mr Speakman said.
"The NSW Government's Graffiti Management Program draws on local knowledge and expertise to build tailored projects for local councils, with the aim of reducing incidents of graffiti."
The objectives of the NSW Government's Graffiti Management Program include preventing and minimising graffiti vandalism and reducing the social, environmental and economic impact of graffiti vandalism.
The other councils awarded funding as part of the program are the Northern Beaches Council, Canterbury-Bankstown Council, City of Ryde Council, Sutherland Shire Council, Hornsby Council and Shellharbour Council.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.