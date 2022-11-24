Documents outstanding: Wauchope firearms cases adjourned

The cases of a Wauchope man and Port Macquarie woman charged with a string of weapons and drug offences have been adjourned to December 8.
The prosecution said a drug analysis certificate is outstanding in both cases and a request was made to adjourn the cases until the certificates can be obtained.
Joel Mitchell Fowler, 31, did not appear when the matter was heard before Magistrate Georgina Darcy in Port Macquarie Local Court on Thursday, November 24.
He was arrested on August 10 after a number of items were seized from two homes in Wauchope, including an unloaded sawn-off shotgun found under the bed in a main bedroom, gel guns, and a .303 rifle with a seated magazine concealed in a roll of carpet.
During the search, police also allegedly located an amount of ammunition and two well-maintained hydroponic cannabis "set-ups".
Fowler is also charged with "enhanced indoor cultivate prohibited plant - expose child".
Fowler's co-accused, 22-year-old Jamie Lee Newnham was also excused from appearing in court on November 24.
Newnham is charged with offences relating to the cultivation of indoor hydroponic cannabis and an illegal firearm. She has also been charged with "enhanced indoor cultivate prohibited plant - expose child."
Bail was not applied for, and it was formally refused.
