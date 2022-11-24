Port Macquarie News

Documents outstanding: Wauchope firearms cases adjourned

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
November 24 2022 - 3:00pm
Port Macquarie Courthouse. File picture

The cases of a Wauchope man and Port Macquarie woman charged with a string of weapons and drug offences have been adjourned to December 8.

