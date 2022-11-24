The Salvation Army Toy Run will make its way from Laurieton to Port Macquarie on Saturday, November 26 in a celebration of Christmas generosity.
The toy run, organised by the Mid North Coast Chapter of the Harley Owners Group, is open to all makes and models of bikes with riders from across the Hastings and beyond invited to take part.
Mid North Coast Chapter of the Harley Owners Group activities officer south Chris Jackson expects a good turnout at the toy run.
"We do the ride to support The Salvation Army and get toys and gifts for children in need," he said.
Riders will meet at Laurieton United Services Club from 10am for an 11am start.
The route will follow Ocean Drive, Pacific Drive, Clarence Street and part of Buller Street before ending at Westport Park.
There will be a barbecue, sponsored by Mid Coast Funeral & Cremation Service, at the Marine Rescue Port Macquarie building end of Westport Park after the ride.
The Salvation Army will be on hand at Laurieton United Services Club and Westport Park on the day to collect toys, gifts cards and donations.
Captain Peter Gott from The Salvation Army expects the need for support at Christmas will be the same, if not higher, given the rising cost of living.
"When Christmas comes along, it brings its own pressures," he said.
"Money just becomes tighter for people."
Captain Gott said the toy run raises awareness about the need and the donated gifts put joy on children's faces at Christmas.
