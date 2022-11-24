Port Macquarie News
The Salvation Army Toy Run 2022 revs up to bring Christmas cheer

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated November 24 2022 - 6:31pm, first published 12:00pm
Michael Gough, Sharon Gough and Karen Stig from Mid Coast Funeral & Cremation Service, Captain Peter Gott from The Salvation Army and Mid North Coast Chapter of the Harley Owners Group's Paul Masters and Chris Jackson throw their support behind The Salvation Army Toy Run. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

The Salvation Army Toy Run will make its way from Laurieton to Port Macquarie on Saturday, November 26 in a celebration of Christmas generosity.

