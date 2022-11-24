Tara Gordon chose to become an Australian citizen after travelling around the world.
Miss Gordon, originally from the United Kingdom, is among 40 new Australian citizens after two ceremonies in Port Macquarie on Thursday, November 24.
"It [Australian citizenship] is pretty special, especially having an Australian baby as well," Miss Gordon said. Baby Charles is one-year-old.
Miss Gordon's partner Mitchell Dawson and her parents Gary and Susan Gordon were among the crowd for the citizenship ceremony.
"I could be a Brit here, and it would be fine, but it means so much more to be an Australian," she said.
Miss Gordon enjoys the outdoors lifestyle and the weather.
"I moved to Port and this place is perfect for everything that encompasses what I love about Australia," she said.
Mayor Peta Pinson presided over the citizenship ceremonies. Uncle Bill O'Brien, Young Citizen of the Year Georgia Ryan and singer Olwen Williams were special guests.
The new Australian citizens came from countries including Italy, Taiwan, Brazil, Mauritius, Egypt, Germany, Philippines, Ireland, Mexico, South Africa, United States, Thailand, Hong Kong and Argentina.
Caroline Horan and her children Sophia Horan Juzenas, 15, Gabriella Horan Juzenas, 13, and 12-year-old Kajus Horan Juzenas call Australia home and now have Australian citizenship. Family members watched on at the citizenship ceremony to share the milestone.
"My children have lived here longer than they have lived in Ireland," Ms Horan said.
She said Australian citizenship meant a lot.
Gabriella said she was excited to become an Australian citizen, while Kajus said he felt privileged.
Sophia said she could go around the world and come back to Australia.
