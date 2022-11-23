Right place. Right time.
That was how Imojen Enfield summed up her quick response to rescuing a distressed swimmer near the Town Beach Breakwall in Port Macquarie on November 12.
"It was lucky that we were out there to see them because the ocean wasn't really friendly that day; I was in the right place at the right time," she said.
That sort of laid-back attitude is how she hopes to approach her quest for success at the Australian Junior Surfing Titles at North Stradbroke Island from November 26.
The last time Enfield competed at national level was in an open-age division in August this year when she navigated her way to a quarter-final finish.
Barely three months later, the 15-year-old will again be one of the youngest in the field when she heads to the junior event in Queensland.
This time the age bracket of those battling for the waves will only reach under-18, but she's already taken some handy learnings from competing at a high level.
"I've learned that you've just got to brush things off out in the surf because there's not much you can control," she said.
Unsurprisingly there is an element of nervousness about the prospect of battling the best juniors Australia can offer.
"There's going to be so much talent up there and it's exciting to be a part of the competition, but it's something I'm not used to," she said.
"I've never been a part of that, but you've got to be surfing your best to even be competing."
Enfield understands she performs at her best when she has the right mindset while paddling out which includes an eclectic mix of positivity and excitement.
It doesn't matter whether she is free surfing or surfing competitively, the mind has to be clear.
"It's going to be nerve-wracking and it's a very new experience, but it should be a good experience," she said.
Enfield qualified for the trip north of the border following a top-two finish at regional level which was followed by a top three finish at state level.
She will now be one of six grommets to represent New South Wales.
"It's the first time I've qualified for Aussies," she said.
"[National level surfing] is more intense, more serious, everyone's stepping up their game and becoming elite.
"We're still groms but it's a little more intense and everyone's playing the game now."
The Australian Junior Surfing Titles will run between November 26 and December 3.
