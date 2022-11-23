Marine Rescue Port Macquarie members are pitching in to help flood-ravaged inland communities.
The unit is sending a weekly rotation of four members to join the flood response. Twenty members across about five weeks have answered the call for help so far.
The latest team left Port Macquarie on Wednesday, November 23 with Brewarrina as their final destination.
Marine Rescue Port Macquarie members have also been posted to Lightning Ridge, Walgett, Collarenebri, Nyngan and Deniliquin.
They have helped with tasks including sandbagging, evacuations from flood-affected areas, delivering essentials and moving stock to higher ground.
Marine Rescue Port Macquarie unit commander Greg Davies said the unit's volunteers had done a fantastic job working from sun up to sun down.
"We are there to provide a service and support the SES to the best of our ability," he said.
"I'm really proud of the unit."
Communities in western NSW are expected to feel the flood impacts for some time as water moves through the catchments.
Marine Rescue Port Macquarie remains fully operational as their flood response assistance has no impact on the unit's rescue capability.
Volunteer Ray Angel is part of the latest group to answer the call for assistance in the state's north-west.
Mr Angel said Australians pulled together in times of need.
"From what I have seen and what I have heard, people need a hand," he said.
Mr Angel has been a Marine Rescue volunteer for eight years.
Marine Rescue Port Macquarie member Ali Cameron-Brown assisted during flooding in Collarenebri in north western NSW.
She said it was a rewarding and interesting experience.
"Everybody needs help at some stage in their life, and to know there is somebody there to help you, even if it's complete strangers, makes the world a better place," Mrs Cameron-Brown said.
Jobs included helping to sandbag septic tanks, distributing medicine, collecting flood height data, delivering school packs to children and a Halloween treat run.
Marine Rescue Port Macquarie volunteer Scott Saunders joined the flood response in Walgett and Brewarrina.
"It's rewarding and you could tell all the people appreciated what you were doing," he said.
The Marine Rescue volunteer of five years is ready to help in the flood response again, if needed.
