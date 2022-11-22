MacKillop College have dominated the Mid North Coast Girls League Tag Challenge at Tuffins Lane.
The Port Macquarie school qualified for all three finals on November 22 before they claimed wins in two of them as the competition returned for the first time in three years.
Their under-13 team defeated Manning Valley Anglican College 20-8 while their under-15 counterparts were too good for Hastings Secondary College Westport Campus by the same scoreline.
Unfortunately they couldn't complete the trifecta with Taree High School claiming a 12-0 win in the open division final.
The sight of rugby league being played at Tuffins Lane was an unusual one, especially when cricket season is in full swing.
National Rugby League game development officer Max Bear hopes it will lead to an increase in young women playing the sport.
"There's been a high demand from schools and there's also been a huge growth in league tag across the regions," Bear said.
"It's a great pathway for new players to experience rugby league in a different format where they will hopefully transition across into tackle."
Bear said the interest from schools in the Hastings, Manning and Macleay regions allowed for the day to be played in the shadows of summer.
"There's been a huge uplift in league tag with many of the different clubs in the region, but in particular Old Bar who have had three teams in the one division," he said.
Under-13, under-15 and open-age divisions battled for bragging rights for the first time since 2020.
"We haven't run today since COVID hit [because] we were meant to have it, but then the week before... there was a COVID outbreak so we had to pull the plug."
MacKillop College and St Paul's College Kempsey were the only two schools to have had representation in all three divisions.
