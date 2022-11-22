Port Macquarie News
Photos

MacKillop College the standout school at league tag gala day at Tuffins Lane

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated November 22 2022 - 4:50pm, first published 3:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maddie Cottrell-Dormer (left) attempts a tag for MacKillop College in the Girls League Tag Challenge. Picture by Paul Jobber

MacKillop College have dominated the Mid North Coast Girls League Tag Challenge at Tuffins Lane.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.