The council will appeal to ratepayers with short-stay properties to consider placing them in the long-term rental market to help address the housing crunch.
The appeal, aimed to assist with the rental accommodation shortage, will go out in Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's next rates notice.
Cr Nik Lipovac spoke in favour of the move.
"It is a relatively simple, low-key approach, no additional work or cost to council, which is good news, and I guess we will never know unless we ask," Cr Lipovac said.
The South Coast's Eurobodalla Shire Council, for example, put out a similar request.
Cr Lipovac said in the case of Eurobodalla Shire Council, the result was more than 100 additional properties in the long-term rental market.
Cr Josh Slade said it would be great if they could get more long-term rentals in the market.
"I do worry that the people that most need them aren't going to see them," he said.
The move was contained in a five-part resolution when the council considered a report at the November meeting about homelessness in the local government area.
Information in the report will be considered in the Local Housing Strategy, which outlines how and where housing will be delivered to meet the community's needs.
"Our region, like many locations across Australia is confronted by escalating challenges in regards to housing," the council report said.
The report recognised a combination of factors is leading to a significant rise in homelessness across the country including Port Macquarie-Hastings.
The report said there were a number of ways that council could play a role in the prevention of homelessness and the support of homeless people.
They range from advocacy to education and funding.
The council noted the homelessness data and information provided on the various roles that council may wish to take and examples of options that may be available to help address homelessness.
A workshop will consider homelessness options in conjunction with council strategies.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
