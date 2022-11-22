Port Macquarie News

What's Biting: bream top pick for river, flathead active and tailor off Lighthouse Beach

By Columnist Kate Shelton
November 23 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This week's photo is of Matthew Hutchison with a Bar Cod he recently caught deep dropping down south. Picture supplied/Kate Shelton

It was great to see everyone enjoying the warmer weather this past week and taking the opportunity to head out for a fish.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.