Marine Rescue Port Macquarie urges boaters to check the weather following two yacht rescues

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated November 21 2022 - 8:06pm, first published 8:00pm
High winds caused a yacht to break free of its moorings in Port Macquarie on Sunday November 20. Picture supplied/Marine Rescue Port Macquarie

Two yacht rescues in Port Macquarie have been among more than 65 marine emergencies across NSW in the past couple of days, with high winds largely to blame.

