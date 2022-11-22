A wave of support is building ahead of the Coastal Walk Against Domestic and Family Violence.
Supporters are encouraged to wear white and take steps towards a safer community by joining the walk on Sunday, November 27.
Liberty Domestic & Family Violence Specialist Services CEO Kelly Lamb said the event was back to its original format after two COVID-impacted years.
"We have seen an exponential increase in the incidence and severity of domestic and family violence in our local community since our last full-scale event back in 2019, with Liberty supporting more than 2400 women and children over the past two financial years," Ms Lamb said.
She said the walk was an opportunity for the community to come together and send a message that they say no to domestic and family violence in our community.
"It sends a message to those families, and those women and children who have been impacted by violence, because it is far-reaching, for them to understand we have a whole community here that stand beside them," Ms Lamb said.
"It also creates awareness for those people that use violence to see there is a sense of movement towards change and that abusive behaviours have no place in this community."
There will be information along the walk about domestic and family violence.
Ms Lamb said that starts conversations which build a real understanding.
Registration for the walk is free at the Coastal Walk Against Domestic Violence website with the option to register as an individual or a group.
There are three starting points to choose from - Lighthouse Beach at 8am, Flynns Beach at 9am and Town Beach at 9.30am.
Free buses will run from the finishing point at Westport Park to Lighthouse Beach and Flynns Beach before the walk so people can leave their cars.
There will be an end of walk celebration from 10am at Westport Park.
Participants are asked to consider making a donation or setting up a fundraising page when they register to directly support women and children.
The Liberty team works with families to provide specialist domestic and family violence support, crisis accommodation, transitional housing, support groups for women and children, after-hours responses, a mobile outreach service and prevention programs.
"We're also supporting local workplaces to prepare for the upcoming changes to domestic violence leave to ensure it is implemented safely for staff," Ms Lamb said.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
