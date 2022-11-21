*The Port News delivers free breaking news alerts and daily headlines to your inbox. Sign-up via this direct link.
Sydney resident Michael Hodge was crowned the winner of Wicked Elf Brewery and Country Brewer's competition on Saturday, November 19.
Wicked Elf's head brewer Ryan Nilsson-Linne, who is also one of the competition's judges, said Mr Hodge's beer was a 'stand out'.
"I've been doing homebrewing competitions for a long time," he said.
"I've never seen a beer get 20 out of 20.
"We couldn't fault the beer."
The judges tasted 80 beers made by 42 amateur brewers.
There were about 40 bronze, silver or gold medals awarded for the brews.
Mr Nilsson-Linne said the calibre of beer was amazing, especially given they are created in garages.
"The beers were exceptional quality," Mr Nilsson-Linne said.
Some of the amateur brewers were based in Orange, there were a couple from Sydney, but majority were from between Port Macquarie and Coffs Harbour.
Mr Hodge named his imperial stout The Commandant, in a nod to Major Innes and his family's connection to Port Macquarie.
He started brewing in 2007 and has been perfecting the craft ever since.
It's taken years for Mr Hodge to achieve the final result of his winning imperial stout brew.
He modified the recipe numerous times, until he got it just right.
"It's just a matter of starting and tweaking it over time to a point I was happy with," he said.
Mr Hodge said his imperial stout is intended to be sipped and savoured.
"You have a small glass and you might sit on it all night," he said.
"It's the perfect beer to sit in front of an open fire with a good book."
Mr Hodge's brew will be showcased on tap at the Wicked Elf for customers to sample.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.