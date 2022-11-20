*The Port News delivers free breaking news alerts and daily headlines to your inbox. Sign-up via this direct link.
Critical Care Nurse Rachael Roach has been recognised for her dedication to her profession at the Excellence in Nursing and Midwifery Awards 2022.
The Port Macquarie Base Hospital nurse is the joint recipient in the New to Practice Nurse/Midwife of the Year category.
Ms Roach received her award for showing exceptional potential during her first year of practice and demonstrating passion and commitment to patient care.
"To be in a job where I love coming to work to care for the people I care for is very exciting. I feel honoured and privileged," Ms Roach said.
Aged Care Nurse Practitioner for Hospital Avoidance Debbie Deasey, also from Port Macquarie Base Hospital, was recognised as a finalist in the Judith Meppem Leadership Award.
Health Minister Brad Hazzard and Regional Health Minister Bronnie Taylor congratulated the nurses and midwives from across NSW for their outstanding commitment to providing world-class care to patients.
"These nurses and midwives deserve to be recognised for going above and beyond in their dedication to caring for patients, their families and communities every day," Mr Hazzard said.
"I'd also like to take this opportunity to thank all of the highly skilled health staff for the excellent work they do across NSW, particularly during the past few years of the pandemic."
Mrs Taylor said three of the winners are from regional areas, highlighting the importance of the role of nurses and midwives in our rural and regional hospitals.
"These awards are a great opportunity to show our immense gratitude for our skilled and dedicated nurses and midwives who give so much of themselves to care for their local community," Mrs Taylor said.
"Congratulations to the winners and a huge thank you to every one of our nurses and midwives for all that you do. You are all so valued."
NSW Health Secretary Susan Pearce thanked each of the finalists and winners for their professionalism, compassion and kindness, which she said is reflective of the entire nursing and midwifery workforce.
"I'm proud of each and every one of our nurses and midwives who provide high-quality and patient-centered care, which has been demonstrated throughout the many challenges the pandemic and other natural disasters have brought our way," Ms Pearce said.
Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer Jacqui Cross said the winners represent a wide range of roles performed by nurses and midwives in diverse settings across the NSW health system.
"Nurses and midwives are an integral part of our health system, providing the essential care and support people require through different stage of their life," Ms Cross said.
"All of the finalists and winners should be proud of their achievements - they make a difference in the lives of patients every day."
For more information on the winners of the 2022 Excellence in Nursing and Midwifery Awards, visit https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/nursing/enma/pages/default.aspx.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.