*The Port News delivers free breaking news alerts and daily headlines to your inbox. Sign-up via this direct link.
Wauchope have put in an early submission as being the surprise packets of the Two Rivers first grade cricket competition after a third of the season.
RSL currently sit on top of the ladder alongside Port City Leagues as the only two undefeated teams following the completion of round six.
In recent seasons Wauchope have rarely been up the pointy end of the ladder.
Impressively, Wauchope haven't fielded their best XI in any of their three victories so are likely to only get better.
Stand-in captain Matt Miller led the way with 39 as Wauchope defeated South West Rocks by 77 runs at Wayne Richards Park on November 19 after they had compiled a challenging 9-180.
Miller said it highlighted the depth at the club which hasn't always been the case.
"We are doing quite a good job, but it shows quite a bit of depth in the club," he said.
"We've got good numbers at training and there seems to be a lot more keen players this year which is really showing in the results."
As has been the case so far this season, the wickets were shared amongst the bowlers as South West Rocks were bowled out for 103 in the 34th over.
Liam Adelt was again in the wickets where he cleaned up the tale and finished with 3-14.
"Liam has been really good with the ball this year, (but) he's a bit of a burglar and cleans up the tail," Miller said.
The victory was the first statement Wauchope had made all season.
"I think it was because we were pretty close on the points on the ladder and now it takes us ahead of them so we've got to keep the roll on now," Miller said.
"We just didn't take the foot off the pedal the whole time."
In other matches, Port Pirates defeated Frederickton by six wickets while Beechwood captain Jak Dobbyns fell two runs short of a well-deserved century as they impressively chased down Nulla's 9-229 with 16 balls to spare at Oxley Oval.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.