State Emergency Service (SES) volunteers share a commitment to helping their communities.
University student Zanthie Bailey said her SES volunteer experience had been amazing.
Miss Bailey is a dual member of NSW SES units at Port Macquarie and Casino.
She joined the Casino unit in the Northern Rivers about a year ago and later signed up for the NSW SES Port Macquarie Unit too.
The volunteer-based organisation works with communities to prepare and respond to severe weather events.
"It [being a volunteer with the SES] opens so many doors to things you would never think you would be able to do and you get to meet so many people who are like-minded," Miss Bailey said.
Her most memorable moment with the SES is being part of the Port Macquarie SES team in NavShield, a mapping navigation competition at Tarlo River National Park south-west of Sydney.
Port Macquarie's Scott Witchard became a volunteer with the SES in 2007 to further his learning and skills.
"It has been the go-to for that next stage of my life," he said.
Being a volunteer with the SES has delivered some of the best experiences and learning avenues Mr Witchard could think of.
Mr Witchard was the unit's rescue officer for a number of years with the role key to ensure the unit was rescue-capable at all times. He stepped back from that role due to family commitments but continues as a volunteer.
He said there was no need for people to panic about the climate outlook.
"We strive to be on the front foot and be prepared for these events before they happen," Mr Witchard said.
The Bureau of Meteorology says a wetter than median December to February is likely for much of eastern Australia.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
