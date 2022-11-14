*The Port News delivers free breaking news alerts and daily headlines to your inbox. Sign-up via this direct link.
There's nothing like a bit of vitamin sea to kickstart the morning.
I joined the Women's Pilot Beach Group to take a dip at Pilot Beach on Saturday, November 12.
I stepped onto the sand bleary-eyed and barely able to string a word together at 7am.
However, I emerged from the water about 40 minutes later feeling exhilarated.
There's something special about sharing the benefits of an ocean swim with others.
The group's founder and Dunbogan resident Karina Niven said the group is open to all women, and is a fantastic way to meet people.
"I was sitting at home and thinking I really should be swimming everyday," she said.
"I wondered if there were other women thinking the same thing."
She's been swimming at Pilot Beach for about 25 years, and moved to the Camden Haven from Sydney.
The women chat in the water about events around our patch and what's been happening in their lives.
Another member of the group, Janice Peake said she unwinds while taking in the beautiful surrounds, and nature.
"You instantly relax when you hit the sea," she said.
I agree with this statement - and it's a feeling which stays with you throughout the day.
Unfortunately I had to keep swimming laps up and down to prevent myself from getting cold, so I didn't participate in as much chatting as I'd like.
However, having the other women there motivated me to stay in and soak up all on offer.
It was lovely to see black cockatoos flying overhead, and share that special moment with them.
The group is open to all women.
You can find them through the Women's Pilot Beach Group Facebook page.
They meet regularly from 7am on Saturday mornings at Pilot Beach.
