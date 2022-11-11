*The Port News delivers free breaking news alerts and daily headlines to your inbox. Sign-up via this direct link.
It was less than the $994,407 the teal candidate had received in donations from 833 donors.
Mr Conaghan retained Cowper for the National Party, although the strength of Ms Heise's "Caz for Cowper" campaign meant it was one of the last seats to be called.
The financial disclosure returns for all seats contested at the May 21 poll are now available for public inspection.
They show donations and electoral expenditure for candidates not backed by a party.
Candidates and Senate groups that are endorsed by a political party, like Mr Conaghan, can provide a nil disclosure and roll their reporting into the political party return for the 2021-22 financial year.
Those party returns will be available to the public on February 1, 2023.
Teal candidates spent more than any other independent candidate at the election.
The highest electoral expenditure figure was recorded by the now member for Wentworth Allegra Spender, who spent $2,124,058 unseating Liberal Dave Sharma.
The Transparency Register and further information on the financial disclosure scheme can be found on the AEC's website.
