Port Macquarie residents pause and reflect on Remembrance Day

Today, at 11am on November 11, Port Macquarie paused to remember the thousands of Australians killed in past conflicts, wars and peacekeeping operations.
Port Macquarie RSL sub-Branch president Jason Gill in his speech said Remembrance Day is about honouring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
"We pause here today at the eleventh hour on the 11th day of the 11th month. The 104th anniversary of the end of WWI," he said.
"May we who remain adequately honour those who made such a great sacrifice and served to protect and strengthen those members of our armed forces who today are engaged in bringing peace to troubled nations across the world."
Hundreds of residents attended the service at Port Macquarie's Cenotaph to pause and remember.
Hastings Secondary College school captain Sam Reniers addressed the crowd as guest speaker.
"We come together on this day to remember the fallen and who have fought for our freedom and those who remain with us today," he said.
"To me, this is what Remembrance Day is about. Remembering not only the loss and pain of conflict, but the lessons learnt from these difficult hardships, triumphs and glories, eternal mateship and devastating loss."
Previously known as Armistice Day to commemorate the signing of the peace agreement that ended World War I, Remembrance Day honours all Australians who lost their lives in conflicts.
This year marks several significant milestones, including the 50th anniversary of the end of national service and 75 years of Australia's involvement in peacekeeping operations.
