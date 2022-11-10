Port Macquarie News

Man sentenced for high-range drink-driving after rolling van onto Flynns Beach, Port Macquarie

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated November 10 2022 - 11:49am, first published 11:30am
Lachlan Camery, 25, pleaded guilty to driving with a high-range PCA after crashing his van at Flynns Beach on September 18. Picture by NSW Police

A Port Macquarie man charged after he crashed his van onto Flynns Beach while under the influence of alcohol has been sentenced to a nine-month intensive corrections order.

