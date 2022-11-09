*Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? Sign-up here for your free news headlines.
Orange Sky volunteer Pauline Hancock says people shouldn't judge others on the basis of their situation.
The charity's volunteers provide people experiencing homelessness, and people in need with free laundry services and most importantly, genuine and non-judgmental conversation and connection.
Pauline has been a volunteer with Orange Sky for over four years.
The West Haven resident said they see a range of different people, and of various backgrounds.
"We don't make judgements," she said.
"They are just people who come here."
On Wednesday, November 9 there was a team of five volunteers in charge of operating the laundry truck called Rosco at the Port Anglican Soup Kitchen.
Pauline said the Rosco truck was previously based in Lismore, where 100 washes were taking place each day.
The Mid North Coast region recently celebrated the installment of four Orange Sky laundry pods at Laurieton, Kempsey, Wingham and Taree.
A laundry pod has three washers, three clothes dryers and six orange chairs.
A spokesperson from Orange Sky said demand for the service had increased and they are in need of more volunteers to help.
According to a YouGov study which was conducted in June, one in three (28 per cent) Australians have had fears of losing their home due to financial struggles and one in four (25 per cent) had to take on a second income to get by.
Pauline became a volunteer because she wanted to do something positive for her community.
She said having clean clothes can help lift a person's self esteem.
Pauline credited the volunteer team with having enthusiasm to help others.
"We're all really passionate about what we do," she said.
Another volunteer, Margaret Heagney said she enjoys the camaraderie and connection with others.
"I love coming here because I like to give back," she said.
"I enjoy talking to everyone who comes here, regardless of whether they do their laundry or not."
Emma moved to Port Macquarie a year ago and joined Orange Sky as a way to meet people.
She said she finds the volunteer work very rewarding.
The Port Macquarie Anglican Soup Kitchen will be providing free haircuts for people in need from 9.30am-12.30pm on Wednesday, November 16. For information or to book, please call 0434 388 800.
Share the LOVE provides free clothes to people in need at the Port Macquarie Anglican Soup Kitchen on the last Wednesday of each month, from 9.30am-12.30am.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.