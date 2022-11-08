*Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? Sign-up here for your free news headlines.
Ruth Goodwin is the lady behind the lens who has brought the Town Beach community together.
The photographer has been described by Port Macquarie residents as the 'pillar' of the sunrise beach family.
Over the past few years, Ruth said she's made lifelong friends but will be saying farewell to them, and Port Macquarie to make the move to the Mornington Peninsula, Victoria.
Ruth has an Instagram page called sunrise swimmers, which has over a thousand followers.
Her photographs capture the hive of activity at the beach in the mornings, through the smiles of people exiting the surf, yogis taking part in their practice and coffee drinkers enjoying their first sip of liquid gold.
Ruth moved to Port Macquarie in 2014 with her partner Bill, who tragically passed away at the start of 2019.
Six months to the day after his death, Ruth received the devastating news she had a tumour on her only kidney. She was born with one kidney.
The surgery for the removal of the tumour was booked for 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID pandemic.
By the time Ruth underwent the surgery, the tumour had grown to such a size that a third of her only kidney was removed.
Ruth is now a dialysis patient but said her health issues don't 'defeat or define' her.
Unfortunately Ruth's health has impacted her beach visits at times, but she tries to get there as often as possible.
"More than ever, coming to the beach, the photography and the morning community have been my saving grace," she said.
"This is my beach family and we all look out for each other."
Ruth said she will continue her hobby of photography when she moves to the Mornington Peninsula.
"It's a beautiful landscape down there," she said.
The decision to move away was a 'head over heart decision' for Ruth.
"I'd had a random hospitalisation and became quite unwell," she said.
Ruth said she's got wonderful friends, but ultimately her daughter, who lives in Victoria, will become her carer.
Ruth praised the renal nurses who do a fabulous job, but said there's a shortage of staff across the nation.
Port Macquarie Base Hospital specialist renal nurse Mark Brennan has told Port News he is one of many nurses struggling to cope.
Ruth will miss the climate and her beach community in Port Macquarie.
"It was a really hard decision to make but I think it's a sensible one," she said.
