Port Macquarie News

Port Macquarie Animal Shelter in shutdown in bid to stop parvovirus spread

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated November 9 2022 - 6:46pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Macquarie Animal Shelter team leader Karissa Wood encourages dog owners to get their animals fully vaccinated against parvovirus. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

*Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? Sign-up here for your free news headlines.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.