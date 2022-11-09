*Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? Sign-up here for your free news headlines.
The Port Macquarie Animal Shelter is in shutdown after a confirmed case of parvovirus in a stray dog.
The dog unfortunately had to be euthanised.
Port Macquarie Animal Shelter team leader Karissa Wood said they believed the dog had no vaccinations in the past.
The John Fraser Place facility is off limits to the public until at least Monday, November 14. Every precaution is being taken to contain the virus, which attacks dogs' intestines.
The kennels are at capacity with a litter of eight pups and 12 adult dogs.
The acceptance of stray animals and surrenders at the Port Macquarie-Hastings Council facility has paused, with the exception of unmicrochipped stray animals, through the council rangers, as a last resort. No animal adoptions will take place until further notice.
Call the council rangers on 6581 8111 if you find a stray animal.
"The rangers will do everything they can to endeavour to get the animal home if it is microchipped," Miss Wood said.
She thanked everyone for their support at this time.
"Please be respectful of all staff, as we are doing everything we can, and we will be working around the clock to ensure all animals are taken care of," Miss Wood said.
She said staff were distressed and concerned that parvovirus may spread throughout the facility. If parvovirus spreads, the shutdown will be extended.
Miss Wood urged dog owners to get their animals fully vaccinated against parvovirus.
"It is the only chance of stopping your dog from contracting this virus and it will save their life," she said.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
