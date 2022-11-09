*Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? Sign-up here for your free news headlines.
Port Macquarie RSL sub-branch president Jason Gill hopes people will focus on remembering those who have served on behalf of Australia.
"That remembrance of the people who have come before us and what they gave up, so that we can have this wonderful life that we all live here, especially in Port Macquarie," he said.
"There are so many...that have given so much for Australia. Lest we forget. We definitely shouldn't forget."
The Port Macquarie RSL sub-branch will host a commemorative service and wreath laying ceremony at the War Memorial Cenotaph on Remembrance Day at 11am.
All serving and ex-service personnel, as well as members of the public are welcome to attend.
"We'll start with the customary calling of the bells," Mr Gill said.
"We will also be having a guest speaker Hastings Secondary College school captain, Sam Reniers."
With the recent reallocation of funding veterans wellbeing services in the Mid North Coast, Mr Gill said that it was important to have support services available for veterans.
"The RSL has been really pushing forward with not just a [support] centre, but making sure we've got [we;;-being] services for... our members and any other veterans in the local area."
The commemorative service and wreath laying ceremony will take place with members of the public, including school students welcome to place a wreath in memory of the fallen.
Attendees for the service run by the Wauchope RSL sub-branch are advised to attend by 10:45am for the 11am service.
The service will be followed with a luncheon at the Wauchope RSL sub-branch for veterans and their family members.
The Laurieton RSL sub-branch will be conducting a commemoration service at 10:30am, with those attending asked to arrive prior for seating arrangements.
Those wishing to lay a wreath at the service should contact President Buster Beatty on 0467 602 770.
If adverse weather conditions occur on the day, the service will be held at the Laurieton United Services Club.
