Port Macquarie News

Hastings River Greyhound Club back trialling on November 3 following track upgrade

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
November 3 2022 - 4:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greyhounds were back trialling at Hastings River Greyhound Club on November 3 after the reopening of the upgraded track. Picture by Paul Jobber

*Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? If you're a subscriber, or thinking about becoming one, sign-up for your free news headlines.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.