newsletters, editors-pick-list,

It has been sold as the way forward for greyhound racing on the Mid North Coast - the construction of a Super Track at Taree. With it comes the unknown for other Mid North Coast greyhound clubs, although Wauchope committee member Aaron Ison conceded they saw the writing was on the wall six months ago. Greyhounds will now only be allowed to train at Wauchope and Kempsey; they will no longer race there with all future meetings to be held in the Manning. "The initial reaction is disappointment, but when it's explained to the clubs it's probably beneficial for the industry moving forward and we have to get on board or close fully," Mr Ison said. "Once you get over the kick in the guts from it and when you sit down and think about it, it will work and it will be the future. It's just disappointing we won't race at Wauchope again." The decision comes barely 12 months after the Hastings track was upgraded to TAB status while they celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2021. "It does seem a bit strange they're spending money to fix a few issues at the greyhound track to be able to trial," Mr Ison said. "So they're actually spending more money on the track as well as what they spent to make it into TAB status." Mr Ison said the history behind the club had made it difficult for some other members to accept the decision. "I feel sorry for the people who have been involved with the club for a long time and put a lot of time and effort in," he said. "They didn't get much of a say so I feel gutted for them, but the only way you can look at it is onwards and upwards. It doesn't make things any easier." Part of the trade-off for the construction of the Super Track an hour down the road is an increase in trial meetings for new dogs. Mr Ison said the future remained unknown, but he was hopeful it wouldn't ultimately lead to closure. "Originally we thought Wauchope won't survive and wouldn't be sustainable to pay fees and wages when the track was only a trial track with limited trials," he said. "But if you're training up-and-coming dogs and breaking dogs in you won't be allowed to trial at the super track, so you'll have to trial at Wauchope. "It should boost the amount of trials per week up to make us viable. You have to accept the decision and move on." The Taree racetrack will undergo a significant upgrade and upon completion is expected to be one of the leading racing facilities in the state. GRNSW chief executive Tony Mestrov said it is tremendous news for participants on the Mid North Coast. "We stressed not too long ago of the significance and importance of the region and of having TAB racing on the Mid North Coast," he said. "In fact, part of the GRNSW Strategic Plan released in 2018 stated that all participants should have access to TAB racing, and the Mid North Coast had been one region where it was lacking." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/539ba0c2-6502-42bc-86ce-ece6a9aa85ba.jpg/r170_0_4007_2168_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg