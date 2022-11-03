*Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? If you're a subscriber, or thinking about becoming one, sign-up for your free news headlines.
One business has suspended its aquatic program and Wauchope's learn to swim pool is temporarily closed as investigations continue into a public pool malfunction in Port Macquarie.
The above-ground Learn to Swim pool at the Port Macquarie Olympic Swimming Pool precinct malfunctioned during a lesson on October 10. The incident is under investigation and the learn to swim pool remains closed.
Coralville Care co-founder Paula Allsop has hired the Port Macquarie learn to swim pool for three hours each week for the past two years to provide an aquatic program for children on the autism spectrum.
Her program was not the lesson in progress when the learn to swim pool malfunctioned.
But Mrs Allsop has been forced to stop her aquatic program as there is no feasible alternative venue.
"The parents are devastated because it's so beneficial to their children," she said.
"They all love being in the water, because it gives them such sensory relief."
The program, individually tailored to meet each child's needs, centres on water survival skills, fitness and social support.
Mrs Allsop made inquiries from Taree to Port Macquarie in the hope of running her program from another pool but the cost put the only option out of reach.
She is now considering heating and enclosing a pool at her property near Moorland.
Outdoor pools are not suitable as a controlled environment is needed.
Mrs Allsop said the program provides children on the autism spectrum with basic water survival skills, which is particularly important in our coastal environment.
Mrs Allsop had just started classes at Wauchope but those have also stopped with Wauchope's Memorial Olympic Pool's learn to swim pool temporarily closed until later in November.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council group manager of community Lucilla Marshall, said the closure is a proactive and precautionary measure to ensure it is running smoothly and safely in light of the recent incident at Port Macquarie.
The Port Macquarie Olympic Swimming Pool, and public swimming pools at Laurieton, Wauchope and Kendall, are owned by Port Macquarie-Hastings Council and managed by The Y NSW.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
