Tacking Point Public School wins bronze in boys' 4x100-metre relay at PSSA level

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated November 2 2022 - 4:43am, first published November 1 2022 - 10:04pm
Tacking Point Public School 4x100-metre relay team of Elias Cambourne, Jake Riches, Ollie Zevone and Ben Oakeshott won bronze at the PSSA state athletics. Picture by Paul Jobber

