The pain of Port City Breakers' heartbreaking 16-15 Group 3 rugby league under-18 grand final defeat last month is slowly subsiding for a number of their minor premiership-winning squad.
Hudson Harmer, Josh Power, Corey Lewis and Billy Sprague impressed so much this season that they are well on the path to being picked up by various National Rugby League clubs.
Harmer and Power will combine at Canterbury over coming weeks as they attempt to earn their spot in the club's SG Ball (under-18) team for the 2023 season.
Lewis is the only one of the four who experienced grand final glory in 2022.
He is off to Cronulla where he will try to break his way into their Jersey Flegg (under-21) squad while Sprague has been courted by Parramatta's SG Ball squad.
Lewis is no stranger to trying to progress into an NRL setup after he spent time in the nation's capital with the Canberra Raiders from the end of October last year.
"Canberra was a good stepping stone," he said.
"I played two games of Flegg and played the SG Ball season, so it was good to get my foot through the door and get a bit of experience.
"It was good to have the playing experience (with Canberra) because it's a lot faster and a lot more physical down there so I knew what I was expecting when I had to go down for that trial."
If he crossed paths with his Breakers teammates, he had some friendly words of advice.
"I'm looking forward to playing against these boys. Heads on plates I reckon," he said.
Harmer and Power will head to the kennel at the Bulldogs and a quest to make the final squad.
"I'm very excited about it. I've been a Bulldogs fan since I can remember so it's just a dream to play for the Bulldogs," Harmer said.
"Hopefully I can go down there, cement my spot playing hooker and hopefully get a role there whether it's coming off the bench as a younger player or starting which will be the dream."
Power was one of the Breakers' best throughout the 2022 Group 3 season.
Whether he was filling in on the wing or making line breaks as a second-rower, he admitted the grand final defeat to Macleay Valley would motivate him to make the final cut for the Bulldogs.
"A grand final loss is a grand final loss and it hurts no matter what," he said.
"But it makes me want to prove myself more, go down there and get a grand final win in my first season with the Dogs."
Sprague said his selection for the Eels came as a result of the club contacting his manager and asking to provide some video of him in action.
They liked what they saw.
"I think it will be good and it will be challenging with a few other good halves in there so I think it will be competitive but I'm excited," he said.
"I play anywhere where I'm comfortable and Parra was the best spot so I thought they would be a good place to go."
The quartet should know by early next year if they have been successful in making the final cut for the 2023 season.
