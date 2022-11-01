Port Macquarie News

Cancer Institute NSW report shows most common cancers on Mid North Coast

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
November 1 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mid North Coast Local Health District's manager cancer services, innovation and strategy Emily Saul, director integrated care, allied health and cancer care services Jill Wong, chief cancer officer for NSW Professor Tracey O'Brien and local health district chief executive Stewart Dowrick discuss the area's cancer outcomes. Picture supplied

*Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? If you're a subscriber, or thinking about becoming one, sign-up for your free news headlines.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.