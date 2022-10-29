*Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? If you're a subscriber, or thinking about becoming one, sign-up for your free news headlines.
The NSW Nationals have preselected business owner and physiotherapist Michael Kemp as their candidate for the Mid North Coast seat of Oxley at the 2023 state election.
The party hopes he will follow in the footsteps of long-serving Nationals MP Melinda Pavey who is retiring from politics.
In a statement to media, the party said Mr Kemp had a long association with Oxley.
He was born in Kempsey hospital to a Macleay Valley farming family and has lived in the electorate most of his life.
He is married to Brigitte and they have three sons; Ashton, Pierson, and Lleyton.
Mr Kemp is the director and principal physiotherapist at Keystone Health, which has practices in Kempsey, Port Macquarie and South West Rocks.
He previously served in the Royal Australian Air Force, completing three tours of duty.
Mr Kemp is a member of the Rural Fire Service at the local brigade level and is also a member of an inter-zone remote firefighting team.
He was named the Macleay Volunteer of the Year in the 2021 Australia Day awards.
Mr Kemp said he wants to be a strong and passionate representative for the people of Oxley to ensure there is a regional voice in the decision-making process.
"As a lone practitioner, I can help 500 people. As a business owner I can help 5000 people. But as the local member I can help all the people of Oxley," Mr Kemp's statement read.
Deputy Premier and NSW Nationals leader Paul Toole MP congratulated Mr Kemp on his preselection.
"Michael is a true local champion who puts his community first. He will be a fantastic representative for the people of Oxley and I'm proud to have him on the NSW Nationals team," Mr Toole said.
Retiring Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey also congratulated Mr Kemp.
"I know Michael will put his heart and soul into continuing to deliver for the Oxley electorate," Ms Pavey said.
Nearly 100 people were in attendance for the Saturday October 29 preselection meeting.
