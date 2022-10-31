*Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? If you're a subscriber, or thinking about becoming one, sign-up for your free news headlines.
They came and they spooked.
Port Macquarie-Hastings children dressed up in their best Halloween costumes and took to the streets to work up a sweet haul on Monday, October 31.
Oleander Avenue in Port Macquarie proved to be a popular destination after an event was organised by resident Ash Oliver.
"We provide this community event free of charge because we love all things spooky," she said.
Ash said the children are always polite and well-mannered when they visit the property.
It's the third year Ash has participated and she started decorating on October 1.
The Oleander Avenue property's front yard was decorated and scary effects were used including music, fog, flashing lights and animatronics.
Ash also organised prizes for best dressed and a lucky dip for visitors.
