Port Macquarie News
Photos

Ghosts and ghouls: Halloweeners take to the streets in Port Macquarie

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
Updated October 31 2022 - 12:37pm, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

*Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? If you're a subscriber, or thinking about becoming one, sign-up for your free news headlines.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.