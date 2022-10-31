*Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? If you're a subscriber, or thinking about becoming one, sign-up for your free news headlines.
Selections for the NSW tennis ball squad were held at Kendall Tennis Club on October 30.
The trials were a chance for the ball kids to put their best feet forward as they aim to be on court at Ken Rosewell Arena in Sydney for the new United Cup from December 28 to January 9.
Club president Wendy Hudson said it was pleasing the trials could now be held away from metropolitan areas.
"It's great to be able to have these trials held in regional NSW because it saves the cost with kids not having to travel as far," she said.
"Years ago we had to go to Sydney, but now we can do it at home. I'm sure the kids will be keen to see the new United Cup."
Hudson said the United Cup is a new tournament which features men and women from 18 countries which replaced the men-only ATP Cup which was held for the past three years.
"Each team will have up to four men and up to four women, with teams facing off in four singles matches (two men's and two women's) and a mixed doubles match," Hudson said.
Round-robin matches will be played across three cities with Brisbane, Sydney and Perth to host groups of three countries from December 29 to January 4, before the top four face off in Sydney from January 6 to 8.
Each group of three countries is like a pool at a World Cup with the winner of one pool in a city, playing off against the winner of that city's other pool.
Kids travelled from as far as Byron Bay in the north for the trials.
