*Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? If you're a subscriber, or thinking about becoming one, sign-up for your free news headlines.
Former and current officers and their families, along with several civilian recipients, were among the 120 people who attended the awards in Port Macquarie on October 24.
Their bravery spans bushfires, floods, rescues and seiges from Port Macquarie to Macksville, as well in police operations in Sydney.
The ceremony was hosted by Mid North Coast Police District Commander Detective Inspector Shane Cribb, with Northern NSW Commander, Assistant Commissioner Peter McKenna, also attending.
Among the 31 award recipients was former Senior Constable Michael Foster VA, who lives in Port Macquarie. He received multiple awards, including his second Commissioner's Award for Valour for his role in ending a seige at Kurnell in Sydney. His first Commissioner's Valour Award followed the Lindt Cafe seige in Sydney in 2014.
Acting Mid North Coast Police District Commander Dale Atterby said that in all recipients we were "lucky to have people of such calibre willing to risk their health and safety".
"It is highly important that the police force takes the time to pause and reflect and recognise their dedication and their acts of bravery," he said.
The full list of awardees and formal citations follows.
Bar to the NSW Police Commissioner Valour Award
In 2012, former Senior Constable Michael Foster VA, responded with other police to a high-risk incident at Kurnell. On attending, police were confronted with a male offender armed with a single barrel shotgun. The offender barricaded himself inside his premises and threatened to shoot police. Specialist personnel were deployed and surrounded the house while negotiations took place. Along with other police, Michael Foster was positioned at the front of the house using a police vehicle for cover. On two separate occasions, the offender fired a round at the police vehicle. After observing the offender point his firearm at another officer and believing there was an imminent threat to police, former Senior Constable Foster discharged his firearm three times. The offender sustained injuries to his hands because of gunshot wounds. Soon after, other police operatives arrived and were able to force entry into the house and arrest the offender.
NSW Police Commissioner Commendation for Courage
On November 5, 2015, Kempsey Police were alerted to out-of-control fires in the Kempsey and Kundabung areas. An evacuation order was issued for the area with local police assisting in the evacuation of residents who were under direct threat of the fire and ember attack. These officers entered the fire ground to evacuate and assist the residents and motorists suffering from smoke inhalation and heat distress. At times, the roads that the police were travelling along were lined with fire on both sides and commenced to melt the police markings on their police vehicles. The officers also encountered residents who refused to leave their homes and had to be forcibly removed, which resulted in officers being assaulted. Despite the threat posed to their lives in the extremely hazardous conditions, all officers entered the fire ground to ensure the safety of human life.
On the night of the February 19, 2017, police were alerted to a home invasion at Kempsey. Upon arrival, police observed a known male offender running away from the residence. Police gave chase and pursued him to the Macleay River, where they lost sight of him. Following a search of the area, police discovered the male offender in the river, swimming away from the riverbank. A short time later, the male offender was heard calling for assistance. Police saw him clinging to a pier with his head continually going below the surface. Leading Senior Constable Robert Davison entered the water in unknown conditions, swam out to the male offender and safety returned him to shore and placed him in the recovery position.
In the early morning of October 21, 2019, Leading Senior Constable Robert Davison, along with Sergeants Michelle Eggert and Ian Marshall, responded to an armed robbery at the Crescent Head Country Club. On arrival, the officers surrounded the club and attempted to apprehend an unknown number of offenders who were still inside. The offenders attempted to flee the club through a rear exit, however, were challenged by police. One of these offenders attempted to exit the building through another door, carrying a firearm. Leading Senior Constable Davison drew his service pistol and challenged the offender, who subsequently dropped the firearm and continued to run from the scene. Leading Senior Constable Davison chased and tackled the offender to the ground and affected the arrest. During the robbery, two employees suffered serious head injuries, one offender was armed with a machete and the other with a firearm.
During 2017 into 2018, Senior Constable Mark Jackson and Detective Senior Constable Dean Rutledge commenced an historical sexual assault investigation against a male offender, for sexually assaulting three victims, who were children at the time. The male offender was charged with 38 offences relating to aggravated indecent assault and sexual assault. The male offender was later found guilty at court and was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment, with a non-parole period of eight years.
On December 16, 2019, Senior Constable Brewster was working as an alpha unit and responded to an armed robbery at the West Kempsey general store. She located a male offender who matched the description and gave chase. She was able to apprehend the male offender and made the arrest after a struggle. During a search of the offender, she located the proceeds of the armed robbery and the weapon that was used, in his possession.
In May 2018, Senior Constable Brewster, with Sergeant Ian Marshall, displayed tenacity, high level observation skills and a methodical approach in extracting evidence during a murder investigation at Argents Hill. Without Senior Constable Brewster's disciplined approach, the victim's body may never have been located. A successful conviction of the accused was later secured.
On September 23, 2015, Sergeant Jason Maxwell and three other officers responded to a home invasion, where a shot had been fired at a victim. Police understood there were multiple offenders with firearms in their possession. While attending, a high-risk vehicle stop was carried out at a rural location in Bakers Creek, West of Macksville. Upon stopping the vehicle, the officers drew their service pistols and directed the three offenders in the vehicle to exit. The offenders did not initially comply with police direction, but eventually did and were arrested and taken into custody. Stolen property, a quantity of ammunition and weapons, including a shortened shotgun, were recovered.
On the early morning of October 21, 2019, Sergeant Michelle Eggert along with Sergeant Ian Marshall and Leading Senior Constable Robert Davison, responded to an armed robbery at the Crescent Head Country Club (as per above). Sergeant Eggert, not knowing how many offenders and whether they were armed, entered the club, conducted a systematic search for the offenders and located seriously injured employees. Sergeant Eggert maintained security of the crime scene and rendered first aid to the victims.
On the early morning of October 21, 2019, Sergeant Ian Marshall, along with Sergeant Michelle Eggert and Leading Senior Constable Robert Davison, responded to an armed robbery at the Crescent Head Country Club (as per above). Sergeant Marshall relayed vital information to other police and emergency services and secured the crime scene.
Also, on May 18, 2018, Sergeant Ian Marshall, with Senior Constable Sarah Brewster, displayed tenacity, high level observation skills and a methodical approach in extracting evidence during a murder investigation at Argents Hill (as per above).
In 2017, Detective Senior Constable Reilly was leading Strike Force Rezeik, which was investigating the large commercial supply of prohibited drugs in the Macksville and Kempsey area. As a result of the investigation, a male offender was charged with two offences of large commercial drug supply, and pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to seven and a half years, with a non-parole period of three years and nine months.
Between March 19-24 2021, Detective Senior Constable Brian Priest, whilst off duty, assisted Coffs Harbour Water Police during the devastating floods on Mid North Coast. During this period, many homes, businesses and farms were inundated, with livestock destroyed. Detective Priest and the Coffs Harbour Water Police were able to rescue a family, which included a four-month-old baby, at 195 Hacks Ferry Road, Telegraph Point. Detective Senior Constable Priest lived in the same area and his local knowledge was invaluable to the water police officers. At the same time, Detective Priest's own home was under flooding and had suffered loss, but he continued to go out of his way and assist members of the public.
On March 16, 2016, a man entered his ex-girlfriend's house armed with a shotgun. After threatening self-harm, the man fired two rounds into the floor of the dwelling. The ex-girlfriend fled the scene and contacted police. Local police attended the scene and secured the premises. A command post was established, and members of the State Protection Support Unit (SPSU) at the time were called to the scene. Over the next 40 hours, SPSU personnel contained the premises, while police negotiators continued to speak to the man to have him surrender, even as prevailing weather conditions added to the difficulty. Unfortunately, the man took his own life. Former Senior Constable Michael Foster showed professionalism and dedication to duty.
PD Commanders Certificate of Appreciation
On JULY 10, 2018, Senior Constable Pearce and other police attended the Dural Shopping Centre, where an 85-year-old female was in cardiac arrest. A former Police officer was already providing cardiopulmonary compressions to the women. Senior Constable Pearce and other police officers in attendance rotated through CPR for 15 minutes each, before the women was transported to hospital. The efforts of Senior Constable Pearce and all of those involved, provided family members the opportunity to be by her side prior to her passing.
PD Commanders Certificate of Appreciation
On May 1, 2018, an elderly man had accidently driven his vehicle into the Ballina Canal in Port Macquarie. The vehicle quickly sank in the water, trapping the driver. Without the civilians who had witnessed the incident and promptly responded through quick thinking actions, the elderly driver would have drowned.
The National Police Service Medal and the National Medal.
Commissioned Officer Appointment
NSW Police Medal (for Service 10 years)
5th Clasp to the NSW Police Medal (for Service 35 years)
3rd Clasp to the NSW Police Medal (for Service 25 years)
2nd Clasp to the NSW Police Medal (for Service 20 years)
1st Clasp to the NSW Police Medal (for Service 15 years)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.