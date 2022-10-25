Port Macquarie News
Our Business

AHA NSW Awards for Excellence serve up best parmi honour to Settlers Inn

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated October 25 2022 - 11:18am, first published 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Settlers Inn bar attendant Nicole Greenaway, sous-chef Christian Enriquez and assistant manager Matt McComb are proud of the hotel's Best Parmi win at the AHA NSW Awards for Excellence. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

The perfect crumb is an essential ingredient in the state's best parmi at Settlers Inn.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.