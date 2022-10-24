Sea Acres Rainforest Centre closes for emergency maintenance

Sea Acres Rainforest Centre has closed for emergency repairs, says the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service.
A spokesperson from the service said wet weather has resulted in water and moisture entering parts of the building, after three years of the La Nina weather pattern.
"Remediation works are now required to repair the damage sustained," she said.
The centre closed on Saturday, October 22 and the Rainforest Cafe posted on social media to advise customers of the news.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused," the statement reads.
"This decision has been made by the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service for the safety of all."
A NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service spokesperson said works have started and the centre is expected to reopen by mid to late November.
The Sea Acres Rainforest boardwalk is a popular tourist destination at the centre.
It's an easy 1.3km walk through the rainforest canopy, where people can spot birds and other rainforest wildlife.
Upgrades to the boardwalk started in September and are set to be finished by December 25, weather permitting.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.