Sailing star, Aidan Nosworthy has won the 2022 Greenmeadows Health Centre Sportsperson of the Year Award in the Port Macquarie Hastings Sports Awards organised by Rotary Club of Port Macquarie Sunrise.
The awards ceremony was held at Port Macquarie Panthers on Tuesday, October 25.
Aidan placed first in the under-12s 2022 Sabot Australian Titles, and fourth overall among a fleet of 64 competitors aged 10-16 years.
Aiden also placed first in the 2021/22 Sabot NSW State Titles, second in the 2021/22 Flying Ant State Titles and second in the Queensland Heron State Titles.
During sailing season, Aiden travels thousands of kilometres for training and competition, often competing against sailors two to three years older. His love of sailing will see him travel to Tasmania over Christmas to compete in the National Titles.
Aidan's father, who won the prestigious titled last year, told the Port News that he was very proud of his son.
"I think he's still a bit flabbergasted, we're all just very proud of him," he said.
"He's been sailing since he was pretty much born, he competed with me for years before going off on his own three years ago.
"He works hard to fit the training in amongst his other commitments, on top of all the travelling he does to get to the competitions - it's quite busy, but he loves it."
Aidan, who was crowned Junior Sportsperson of the year in 2021, said he enjoys the challenge of sailing and making new friends when competing.
"It's fun to meet new people and make new friends," he said. "I think the wind and waves makes Sailing hard sometimes, and not running into people."
Newly crowned 2022 World Champion and long-term supporter of the Port Macquarie Hastings Sports Awards, Ryley Batt OAM, inspired the local athletes with his experiences from the World Cup, and how he prepares for competing on the world stage.
President of the Rotary Club of Port Macquarie Sunrise, Neil Black, thanked Ryley for his commitment to our local sporting community and commended all nominees on their achievements in sport over the last 12 months.
"After two years of disrupted training and competition, we are grateful to be able to come together in person to celebrate the success of our local athletes, teams and volunteers," he said.
"I would like to thank Ryley for his continual support of the Sports Awards, he has been involved since the early years, first as a nominee, an award winner, and more recently as a judge and spokesperson for the Awards.
"As a five-time Olympian, two-time World Champion and holder of many International titles, Ryley is an inspiration for our young people as to what can be achieved with dedication and commitment to their sport."
The awards highlighted the level of talent across our region and diversity of sports available.
All- rounder, Locke Williamson was awarded AusSport Scoreboards Junior Sportsperson of the Year - Primary School. Locke competed at State level in swimming, cross country and touch football.
Mountain biking champion, Tom Jenkins was awarded the Donovan Oates Hannaford Junior Sportsperson of the Year - High School, winning Australian titles in the 2022 Auscycling National All School Cycling Championship and the Rocky Trail Australian Superflow Enduro Championship under-17s.
Jenkins was recognised by the Honourable Leslie Williams MP in a parliamentary mention on sporting achievements.
Athletics champion, Nate Castelli was awarded the Laing + Simmons Port Macquarie Sportsperson with a Disability for his gold, silver and bronze medal in NSW athletics.
Hastings Public School were awarded the Patterson Real Estate Junior Team of the Year award, achieving Top four in the State for PSSA Netball. Donovan Oates Hannaford Senior Team of the Year was the Hastings Valley Vikings 1st Grade team who were minor and major premiers in 2022, losing only one game all season.
Well-known local, Bennett Powell, was awarded Hastings Physio and Health Sporting Volunteer of the Year for his continual volunteering efforts with the Port Sharks Football Club, Mid North Coast running festivals and achieving his Surf Life Saving bronze medallion, seeing him patrolling Flynns Beach over the summer period.
The Rotary Club of Port Macquarie Sunrise once again combined with the Port Macquarie Hastings Mayor's Sporting Fund to support our local sporting achievements.
Trent Alley was awarded the 2022 Wayne Richards Sporting Scholarship for his achievements in athletics.
The Rotary Club of Port Macquarie Sunrise launched the Port Macquarie Hastings Sports Awards 23 years ago to encourage participation in sport by young people across the region and provide some financial support to local champions to help them achieve their sporting goals.
The Wayne Richards Scholarship was launched in 2004 by the Mayor's Sporting Fund Sub- Committee as a tribute to former Mayor Wayne Richards who established the Mayor's Sporting Fund in 1999 and was a passionate supporter of youth and sport in the Port Macquarie-Hastings region.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.