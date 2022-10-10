Port Macquarie News
Mid North Coast businesses brace for wet summer as La Nina lingers

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
Updated October 24 2022 - 5:14am, first published 5:00pm
Miss Nellie's Cafe owner Jenelle Nosworthy points to the water level of the March 2021 flooding event (top left), rain clouds roll in over Camden Haven (bottom left) and oyster from Tunstead Oysters (picture supplied right)

Mid North Coast businesses are bracing for an increase of wet weather events due to the La Nina weather pattern.

