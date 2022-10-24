Comboyne Show attracted strong youth support with an increase in junior participation across all areas.
The show on Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23 included pavilion displays, entertainment, community stalls, chainsaw racing, poultry show, dog show and All Breeds Dairy Heifer Program.
Comboyne Show Society received support from the Country Shows Support Package. The state government initiative is helping country shows bounce back.
The majority of the $30,000 grant went towards completing a disabled toilet at the showground with the remainder going to show expenses.
Comboyne Show Society president Rodney Fisher said 2022 marked a welcome reintroduction of the Comboyne Show.
"Except for the weather conditions, it was really good to have the show back," he said.
"We hope next year we can have fine weather."
Cattle returned to the Comboyne Show for the first time in years. The new event of chainsaw racing was a success, with entrants competing to cut fence posts from logs.
Comboyne Show Society grants officer Susan Fisher acknowledged everyone who came out in the rain to support the show.
Lyne MP Dr David Gillespie opened the Comboyne Show. Oxley MP Melinda Pavey presented life membership to Joy Hurrell who has been a show steward for more than 40 years.
Dr Gillespie, Ms Pavey and mayor Peta Pinson presented the most successful exhibitor honours.
Joy Hurrell was the most successful overall exhibitor in the arts pavilion hall and Kay White was named the most successful overall exhibitor in the produce pavilion.
Riley Debreceny took out the most successful junior overall honour in the produce pavilion.
Mia Armstrong and Georgia Corrigan were the most successful overall juniors in the arts pavilion.
Mrs Fisher thanked everyone who helped with the show. "We really appreciate our volunteers," she said.
