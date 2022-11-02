Port Macquarie News

Football Mid North Coast continue high-performance trials ahead of 2023 season

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
November 2 2022 - 4:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mid Coast FC's under-14 team were beaten in the grand final by Broadmeadow Magic.

*Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? If you're a subscriber, or thinking about becoming one, sign-up for your free news headlines.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.