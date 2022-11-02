*Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? If you're a subscriber, or thinking about becoming one, sign-up for your free news headlines.
Haine Eames and Ty McKibbin are kicking goals with the teenage duo headed for A-League Men's club Central Coast Mariners.
The talented teenagers have signed with the Mariners Academy in a show of support for Football Mid North Coast's high-performance program.
The program kicked off in October for next season with FMNC hopeful Mid Coast FC's under-14 boys National Premier League's run to the grand final can be the catalyst for more success down the track.
Technical director Larry Budgen said the high-performance program puts players on the pathway to achieving their football dreams where they progress into A or W-League clubs.
"It's a 44-week program and they should do three sessions a week, but they do two and we give them homework because of the travel required for training," he said.
"A-League Academy kids are doing four sessions a week so if you're only doing two you're going to fall behind."
Mr Budgen said all details needed to be confirmed by November 15 and even though football season has just finished, the high-performance program is a huge commitment.
"It's much more professional than their normal club sessions," he said.
"Their training programs are built around football improvement and becoming better people so it's a huge commitment and a huge step up from community football.
"The kids in the program just keep going. They have a little window of opportunity for a break."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.