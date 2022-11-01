*Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? If you're a subscriber, or thinking about becoming one, sign-up for your free news headlines.
Stoney Aqua and Holiday Park is still up for sale despite high interest from around 70 prospective buyers.
The tourist park is situated at Telegraph Point, near Port Macquarie and was up for sale via an Expression of Interest (EoI) campaign, which concluded at the end of August.
It operates as an aqua park, waterski park, kiosk, tourist accommodation and action park.
Stoney Aqua Park is Australia's only world-class waterskiing facility with cabin accommodation.
HTL property director James Carrick said although the EoI campaign has concluded, they remain in discussion with several groups.
Mr Carrick said the groups will have a keen eye on the asset leading into its peak season, given the upcoming holiday period.
The EoI campaign attracted potential corporate investors from within Australian and overseas.
Mr Carrick said these included existing holiday park owners, developers and water ski enthusiasts.
HTL Property has not revealed the price guide for the park to the Port News, however it is available on request from prospective buyers.
"The vendors are commercial and will listen to genuine market opinion, reflecting the inventory investment into the the property over 20 years of family ownership," Mr Carrick said.
Stoney Aqua Park was decimated by the March 2021 floods but reopened in September 2021 after damaged infrastructure was repaired.
The park's owner Jason Stone and his family moved to the area and built the man-made lakes in 2000 to offer a range of waterski and wakeboarding fun for locals and visitors.
The inflatable aqua park was built in 2017.
"Since 1999, our family has been involved in the day-to-day operations and development of Stoney Aqua and Holiday Park," Mr Stone said.
"We are excited to pass the baton on to the next investor, who has the capacity to oversee the continuation of a world class water-ski and leisure park in Australia."
