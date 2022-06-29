There is nothing that grinds the gears of rugby league fans, commentators or journalists more than refereeing consistency - or a lack of it.
It was on show at Group 3 rugby league matches over the weekend all with a common theme surrounding foul language, both deliberate and non-deliberate.
You couldn't help but think it was a knee-jerk reaction from an edict handed down by the group a fortnight ago that basically said any foul language wouldn't be tolerated.
On the surface, it seems like a fair and just decision. Any use of an 'F' and 'C' bomb no matter the context would result in an early shower if you were a player, or an early schooner at the pub if you were a spectator.
Poor old Port Sharks five-eighth Joel Anttilla was given his marching orders in the 52nd minute of their 18-14 victory over Old Bar on Sunday for dissent.
Problems then arose barely 10 minutes later when Pirates co-coach Mick Henry was also sent for a stint in the naughty corner.
The difference between the two was Anttilla was done for the day, whereas Henry was allowed to return having spent 10 minutes cooling his heels in the sheds.
Sharks hooker Mitch Wilbow was penalised in possession earlier in the game for swearing, but he stayed on the field.
There were a number of other instances where penalties were awarded against the team in possession.
It highlights a considerable lack of consistency. One in, all in. Or so they say.
These examples barely scratch the surface of what could become a much larger problem later in the season when semi-finals - and grand finals - could be determined by the man in the middle.
Don't get me wrong, full-blown swearing is unnecessary and when it leads to less people attending matches in a time where crowds are already dwindling, something has to be done.
To hear a number of Wingham supporters left Wingham Sporting Complex just after halftime a fortnight ago as a result of over-the-top swearing from the sidelines is a concern.
MidCoast Council deputy mayor, Alan Tickle, also expressed his disgust in a letter to the group following the Old Bar/Forster-Tuncurry game at Old Bar on Saturday, May 4.
Cr Tickle was working on the gate in a voluntary capacity for Old Bar. His youngest son, Jonathon, is a player and official with the Pirates.
Four women who attended that match said they won't return as a result of the vulgar language they were subjected to.
We should be encouraging more women to attend rugby league matches.
But in a society that is becoming increasingly over-sanitised, there needs to be a middle ground that everyone can agree on.
A blanket rule was never going to work - although it made any decision for those in the hot seat an easy one. Swear and you're off.
To hear Group 3 officials will sit down this week - possibly as a result of weekend incidents - to try and come up with a better alternative around on-field swearing and foul language in general is a step in the right direction.
